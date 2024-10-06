Van der Valk season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As you prepare to see Van der Valk season 4 episode 5 next week on PBS, there are a couple of things worth noting.

First and foremost, “Secrets in Amsterdam” is the title for the next installment, and it is a two-parter! This is also the penultimate installment of the season. Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to be progressing the story forward into the finale, which is where some of the biggest surprises of the entire season could take place.

To get a few details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Van der Valk season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

Van der Valk and the team are called in when a scientist researching a potential breakthrough in the treatment of cancer is found dead. Van der Valk’s ex-flame Kalie Tenkers returns to help the team investigate why he was killed and if there is a link is to pharmaceuticals billionaire Freddie Klink.

What will make this particular storyline stand out?

Well, really it comes down to motive. Why in the world would someone murder a person who was trying to actually help a lot of society? There is a lot to think about here, including the possibility that this scientist is not who they seem. Of course, there is also a chance that we are looking at someone who is completely and entirely insidious here.

As for the return of an ex-flame, that’s just always going to spice things up on a slightly different level. For a show like this, the goal is almost always to give you a combination of different things, whether it be the intense cases or the opportunities to get to know the characters better. If they can deliver on all fronts, then producers and viewers alike are probably going to be happy with the end results.

