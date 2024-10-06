Moonflower Murders episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Moonflower Murders episode 5. So, what makes this one stand out?

Well, the most important thing that we should note here is where this story stand within the larger scheme of the story. There are only two episodes left! Whatever transpires next week is going to carry into the finale, and things are going to be pretty darn intense from here on out. Susan is starting to piece together what happened, but is she going to figure it out before things get worse?

Below, you can check out the full Moonflower Murders episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The Endicotts reveal that Martin Webster had a motive to kill Cecily. Liam Corby tells Susan that that he knows a secret of Lisa’s. Susan’s sister reminds Susan how much Andreas loves her, and what a good pair they make. In “Atticus Pünd Takes The Case,” Pünd reveals several conclusions he’s drawn about the murder of Melissa James.

Just like you would expect, the two “cases” are going to keep thematically tying together and also get all the more exciting. What’s nice, though, is that in the midst of everything that is going on here when it comes to the mysteries, the producers are still working to ensure that there is a larger, more personal story for Susan in here.

Just in case you need another reminder before we wrap up this article, we are in the midst of a pretty amazing time for star Lesley Manville! Not only does she have this story to wrap up here on Moonflower Murders, but she also is going to be appearing continuously through the rest of Grotesquerie this season. These are very different roles, but that’s also a big part of what makes this era of TV so fun — the opportunity to do a ton of fun stuff!

What do you most want to see moving into Moonflower Murders episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







