Ridley season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Fool for Love: Part 1’

Want to learn a little bit more now about Ridley season 2 episode 5? Well, another installment is coming on board soon, and it will be a two-parter titled “Fool for Love.”

Does this mean that there are going to be some romantic elements somewhere in here? It’s possible, but let’s not go crazy here and think that this is a show about to step firmly outside of itself. It clearly knows what it is, and that’s what it is going to keep leaning into for some time moving forward. There’s a reason why it is looking to be the next great British institution to stick around for a good chunk of time. (Or, at least that’s what we hope.)

Below, you can check out the full Ridley season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

A man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site. Ridley and the team investigate, bringing them into the murky world of the victim’s wealthy family who hold a closely guarded secret. Carol becomes worried about her son Jack.

One other thing that is notable about where we are right now is quite simple: We have made it to the halfway point of the season! It is fair to imagine that from here on out, things are going to be getting a little bit more personal. Or, at the very least, more intense. We know very well that this is a show that has a tendency to really rocket things forward in a pretty big way when you get close to the very end of the story. Just think about the end of last season!

Now, the thing that we’re the most interested in seeing about episode 5 in general is getting into this wealthy world a little bit. This is a chance to see at least a few characters outside of their comfort zone; what will that look like?

What did you most want to see moving into Ridley season 2 episode 5?

