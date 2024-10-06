Is Industry new tonight on HBO, October 6, 2024?

Is Industry new tonight on HBO? Following the exceptional episode we had on the network last week, it makes a ton of sense to want more!

As for whether or not that is coming anytime soon, though … well, this is where some of the bad news has to come into play. Last week was actually the finale, and what a finale it was! It completely shook up the board as Eric is now gone from Pierpoint, Yasmin is now with Henry Muck, and there are a number of questions to wonder about Harper’s next move. This represented the creative team deciding to write themselves into the most difficult corner possible — writing their way out of it should be a pretty fun challenge, no?

Now, the good news that we have at the moment is that an Industry season 4 has already been greenlit at HBO, so you do not have to worry at all about that! Instead, you just have to ponder over the question as to when the next chapter is going to premiere. This is not a show that requires some sort of insane post-production window and by virtue of that, you can easily argue that it will be ready to go close to the end of next year. However, the network’s schedule in 2025 is already pretty crowded with The Last of Us, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The White Lotus, The Gilded Age, and perhaps more Euphoria depending on how long it takes to film. We wouldn’t be surprised if season 4 does not arrive until 2026.

As for whether or not this is going to be the final season of the show, HBO has yet to say; however, we know the plan here was for this to be a five-season story and we hope to see that play out to fruition.

