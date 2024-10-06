Tulsa King season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Thresher’s big move

As we prepare to see Tulsa King season 2 episode 5 arrive over on Paramount+ next week, could everything become more tense?

Well, based on some of the further details that we have for it no, it almost feels fair to call it a sure thing! “Tilting at Windmills” is going to be another opportunity for Neal McDonough to rise to the forefront as Cal Thresher, a character who seems to be intent on becoming one of the more notable players within the fabric of the story at this point. Obviously, we want him to be a main player! While a lot of us may enjoying seeing the story through Dwight’s lens, let’s be real for a moment here — this show is not anywhere near as exciting if everything is easy for him. It is fair more compelling if you see him struggle, mostly because it makes things all the more satisfying if he gets to the other side.

To get some more news on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Tulsa King season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Thresher makes a move on Dwight’s crew as tensions rise within the New York City Mob family.

For those who are not aware…

The second season is comprised of ten episodes, which means that by the end of this story, we will officially be at the halfway point! That means that from here on out, everything will start to become more intense. It is true that there is no officially season 3 renewal as of yet, but we do tend to think that so long as Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and Terence Winter want to keep this going, why would you stop it? There clearly feels like there are a lot of other struggles and stories within this world.

