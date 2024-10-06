SEAL Team season 8: Why isn’t it happening at Paramount+?

With this weekend serving as the SEAL Team series finale, now does feel like the perfect time to ponder over the following: Why have we reached the end of the show? Why wasn’t there a lot of consideration regarding a season 8?

Well, let’s just say that with a situation like this, there are certainly going to be a lot of different scenarios that are at play. First and foremost, you have the fact that the longer shows go (especially after a season 6 / season 7), the more expensive they become to make. You already have here one that is certainly not cheap, mostly due to the number of actors plus the action sequences and the attention to detail required to make the story feel authentic. Add to this the fact that the series has traveled internationally for various storylines, plus the notion that Paramount+ and many other streaming services under the sun are in cost-cutting mode.

Beyond all of this, it is fair to note that David Boreanaz was planning to leave SEAL Team after season 7 regardless of if it was the final season or not. He’s explained now in multiple interviews that the wear and tear the show put on his body was too much for where he is at this point in his life, and 100% we understand that. While you could argue that there could be a reboot of the show years down the road without Jason Hayes, it is hard to imagine the current iteration existing without him. So much of the series has been his story, and it just feels natural for it to end at the same time that the show’s star was ready to say goodbye.

At the very least, all SEAL Team fans can at least take some solace in the fact that they are getting here something that constitutes a proper goodbye. After all, there are a lot of other shows out there that don’t have this opportunity, and are really just canceled completely out of the blue.

