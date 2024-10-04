That 90’s Show canceled at Netflix; no season 3 coming

If you were hoping for another return to Point Place on That 90’s Show, let’s just say we have some unfortunate news.

Today, series star Kurtwood Smith, who you otherwise knew as Red Foreman, made it clear in a post on Instagram that the show would not be coming. However, the actor (who also serves as an executive producer here) did indicate the intention to show the show to other outlets:

I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumba–es…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.

So will there be some interested parties out there? Well, we do tend to think that a place like Hulu could be interested in theory. Unfortunately, the show just didn’t get the viewership to continue on Netflix, and that may be the one problem that it faces anywhere else. (Personally, we don’t think that multi-camera sitcoms benefit from the binge release; it may fare better in a spot where it could air weekly.)

If this is the end, at least the show did produce some laughs and offer some nostalgia along the way.

