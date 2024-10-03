Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Excavation’

Following the big premiere tonight on NBC, why wouldn’t you want to know more about Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 2? There is so much to be prepared for over the course of it, especially for Carisi as he faces one of the more difficult arguments he’s ever had to make for a case.

Before we go any further here, let’s just remind you that there is actually a good reason to watch both hours of the franchise next week if you do not typically. Mariska Hargitay will be appearing on the flagship Law & Order and then after that, we’ll dive into the SVU episode titled “Excavation.” This is a story that will revolve a little bit about what appears to be a cold case, and of course that is going to be a difficult thing for the entire team to tackle. How can you get the evidence needed when there are not a lot of avenues to explore?

If you want some more news, check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 2 synopsis below:

Devastating repressed memories come back to a woman when she finds an old notebook in her family home; bringing charges in a decades-old crime proves even more difficult for Carisi when a powerful judge stalls the case.

How intense are things going to be in this episode? In a word, very, but in general we tend to think that a lot of this season is going to be about bringing you much of what you have come to know and love: Benson and the team doing what they can to support victims and bring people to justice who commit terrible acts. There is a reason why “hope in the darkness” is mentioned in the key art above — this is the cornerstone to much of the series.

