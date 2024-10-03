Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 3: Plastic Surgery Week

As you prepare to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 3 on ABC next week, what more can we say all about it?

Well, the title here is “Plastic Surgery Week,” and this is yet another reminder that every episode does bring a separate theme to the ship. This means of course new passengers, which is a part of what makes this show so fun. You basically have an opportunity to have a different colorful guest cast every single week, which presents new problems for the crew.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Plastic Surgery Week on The Odyssey brings new faces and fresh features to be carefully maintained by the medical team. Meanwhile, when the owner’s wife comes on board, Capt. Massey must juggle charm and skillful dodging to sidestep her advances.

Of course, long-term we do still have a ton of questions about this show and what the overall story is meant to be — and honestly, it’s hard not to! How do you connect one episode to the next long-term, and how crazy can some of the twists be? You also have to hope that viewers stay committed to what you are doing here long-term. Luckily, a lot of the early viewership totals have been positive but honestly, it tends to take a few weeks before we can really gauge the long-term future of any show.

For this one in particular, the most important thing is that it has as good of a support system as you are ever going to find. 9-1-1 serves as a fantastic lead-in and then on the other side, you have one of the most important shows in the history of ABC in Grey’s Anatomy. We do tend to think that Ryan Murphy’s presence behind the scenes also ensures that there is a lot of faith in the idea.

