The Ark season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Syfy?

Following the season 2 finale today on Syfy, is there a chance that you will see The Ark season 3? Or, is the drama about to head off into the distance?

The obvious thing to point out here first and foremost is that Syfy is a network that has historically canceled a lot of shows, and we would be silly to ignore that. Heck, they just recently said goodbye to Chucky, which had an audience behind it and was based on a familiar property. Because of this, we are reminded that almost anything can happen.

For the time being, though, no firm decision on The Ark has been made, and there is a chance that we’re waiting for at least a few weeks for something a little more clear to be revealed. In the interim, we recommend that you simply find the way to recommend the show to others. The more that this happens, the easier it is to suggest that the show could be coming back for more. Live viewers may matter a good bit, but we do think we’re in an era now where there are a lot of other factors that are important in their own right. Think streaming, and also how many people watch the entirety of a season as opposed to those who dip out midway through. We would also be remiss to ignore that budget matters a lot in an era where cost-cutting is running pretty rampant all across the board.

If we do get a season 3, let’s just hope that a renewal gets announced soon. After all, the sooner that happens, the more likely it is that we get another season in 2025. We don’t think that incredibly long waits are beneficial for a lot of shows out there, especially those that don’t have some sort of enormous marketing budget behind them.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope for the best.

What do you think about The Ark being canceled at Syfy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

