Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, October 2, 2024?

Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS? Well, we certainly understand anyone who expects it, given that it has been a Wednesday-night staple for years.

However, things are going to be a little bit different moving forward, and mostly because the network has a plan in schedule right now for some of their fall shows, including Survivor 47 as well as The Summit. There is no new episode tonight. Instead, Big Brother 26 will air a two-hour block tomorrow including the Veto show in addition to the eviction.

So what sort of content can you expect to see? Well, we’ll be honest here in noting that this is hardly going to be the most action-packed edition of the series we’ve ever had. You have two players on the block in Kimo and Rubina who have hardly fought for their lives — yet, at the same time at least the BB Comics competition is coming? This is always a fun tradition.

Game-wise, it feels like we’re bracing for a somewhat-predictable finish at this point given that Chelsie is the only person who is playing all aspects of the game at 100%. Is it possible that we could have a season 17 redux and something surprises us close to the end? Sure, but you can never bank on that sort of thing. Cam, Makensy, and Rubina (provided that Kimo is the person who gets evicted) are going to have to do something more to win our trust, and actually make us think that they can make some sort of move that will dramatically alter the game.

Remember that the Big Brother 26 finale is currently set for now to air on Sunday, October 13. The end of the season will, shockingly, be here before you know it.

