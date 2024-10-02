The Circle season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the arrival of the season 7 finale today on Netflix, will The Circle season 8 happen? There is a major case to be made for it and yet, also no guarantee.

Well, for the time being, we will argue that another season of this show is as close to a sure thing as you are probably going to get, all things considered. Remember that not too long ago, the show moved production down to Georgia; we have a hard time thinking that Netflix spent the money to do that and plans on not filming as much as they probably can in the state moving forward. One of the great things about The Circle in general is that it is an affordable show to put together, and one that mostly just requires a new cast and a few new changes to some of the individual rooms.

With all of this in mind, our general feeling is that we are going to hear about a season 8 at some point over the next few months, and it also would not be a shock if a season 9 ends up being renewed at the same time. We saw Netflix do a two-season renewal before, so why not try to keep that going?

One of the other great things with this show in particular is that there’s a chance you could see a pretty quick turnaround between seasons — after all, why wouldn’t there be? You can argue that the next season could arrive in the summer of next year, and we could be in a pattern where there are basically three seasons that end up turning up in a two-year pattern.

As far as future twists and turns go, we don’t think the show has to change that much — as long as there are some great cast members and fun twists, everything will be okay.

Do you think we are going to get some news on The Circle season 8 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







