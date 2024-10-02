Bad Monkey season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Bad Monkey season 1 episode 10 arrive — so what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note here that this is being marketed as the “season finale” as opposed to the end of the series. The streaming service has never noted that this is just some one-season thing, so it really comes down to whether or not the cast and producers want to do more. In terms of viewership alone, you can easily argue that the case can be made for it — this proved to be an enormously successful product, whether that be the presence of Vince Vaugh as the lead or Bill Lawrence as an executive producer.

So how will Bad Monkey conclude exactly? Well, the title for the finale is “We’re in the Memory-Making Business.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below vaguely sets the stage:

The aftermath of the reckoning has shocking repercussions.

We don’t exactly think that any jaws are going to hit the ground after reading this. After all, couldn’t we all have assumed that some results of this nature were probably going to come? The idea of the finale is obviously to tie up a lot of loose ends from the totality of the show so far, but also hopefully set up some characters for an interesting future, as well. We tend to think that book fans, of course, know a certain amount about what is coming.

In getting back to a possible season 2…

Well, Carl Hiaasen has another book in Razor Girl that features Yancy at the center of it, and who knows what else the future could hold? We tend to think the producers may be taking this a season at a time for now and ultimately, we are more than a little okay with that.

