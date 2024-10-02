Chicago PD season 12 episode 2 spoilers: After Martel’s death…

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 2 — what’s at the center of it?

Well, if you have seen the promos for what’s ahead already, then you know that this is a story that will be as intense as any other we’ve seen. How can it not, given that a huge part of the central narrative is going to be revenge? Ruzek just witnessed the apparent death of Martel, someone we’ve only seen briefly, but also someone who he’s had a long history with over the years. This is going to embolden him as he tries to figure out what the next move is, and this could be one of the biggest action-oriented stories we’ve seen in a while.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Gwen Sigan notes that this episode “is really just an adrenaline ride, and I think you’re in the shock the whole episode. Our hope was that you almost as an audience member feel the same anxiety that Ruzek’s feeling. It’s a real-time episode, so you’re like 42 minutes of being in that moment with Ruzek and feeling what it feels like to have just seen that happen.”

So what does this mean overall? Well, we can put a part of it into relatively simple terms: We’re going to have a story designed here to 1) keep us on our toes and 2) possibly set the stage for more down the road. Even if the aftermath of Martel’s apparent death is wrapped up, there are some other storylines and loose threads that could remain. We do tend to think that Chicago PD is perhaps better than any other in the franchise when it comes to having these long-term stories, even if you don’t see them all the time.

