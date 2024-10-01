Industry season 4 spoilers: Is the show moving to New York?

As we prepare to see Industry season 4 on HBO down the road, we know that a number of things could very well change. Could the central setting be among them?

Well, remember that during the season 3 finale, it looked as though Harper was contemplating a move back to America. Meanwhile, Eric could seemingly go anywhere after his dismissal from Pierpoint, and that allows for more flux perhaps than we’ve ever seen with the series before. A lot of that is exciting, and it also speaks to the creators almost acting as though every season is their last. Clearly, they are happy making sure that they never leave a single card on the table.

So while America may be a tantalizing proposition for some season 4 stories, don’t count on a significant shift away from the UK. In an interview with GQ following Sunday night’s finale, here is some of what executive producer Mickey Down had to say:

“There is something about London and, especially in the last season, our exploration of London, and in particular London high society, which I think is unique to this show and I would hate to lose … And I think there are other shows that have done similar things in the US, but there is nothing in the UK which feels real and authentic and is actually giving you a sort of a firsthand, I would say, insight into that world. And I think that’s probably what you do for season four.”

Now, the real shame here is that we are probably going to be waiting for a while to see the next chapter. While another season has officially been greenlit already, we do not expect it to arrive until at least some point in 2026. HBO is one of those networks that sees no real reason to rush into making more episodes of any show; also, they have such a packed schedule coming up that this could be a factor in its own way.

