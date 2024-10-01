Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC with season 2 premiere?

Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? Well, we don’t blame anyone who is actively seeking out more of the Jesse L. Martin series. Once upon a time, the plan actually was for the next chapter of Alec’s story to kick off tonight.

Unfortunately, this is where we have some bad news: You aren’t going to be seeing any more of it for a little while longer. Why? Well, the Vice Presidential debate tonight has thrown a wrench into things, and is also forcing us to wait in order to see the show back. Now, the plan is for it to return on Tuesday, October 8 with the start of the season. Rest assured that the series starting a week later is not going to have any impact on the episode order; you are still going to get everything you could want and then some!

https://open.spotify.com/episode/16p0p1nzlZzV6bVo8s81jZ?si=y0_d-uIvRbGTy8RUfrZ1Rw

Speaking of what you could want, the title for the premiere is “Collateral Damage.” If you have not seen the synopsis for the first episode back as of yet, it does a reasonably good job of showing us what lies ahead:

When Rose goes missing, Alec quickly discovers this is no ordinary kidnapping; while Rose plays a dangerous game to stall for time, Alec takes matters into his own hands to find her.

We do think the Rose storyline is going to command a lot of attention at the start of the season, which of course makes all the sense in the world. After that is of course where more of the mystery lies. The most important thing to us is simply that The Irrational does continue to balance out some great cases with opportunities to get to know all the characters better. This is, after all, a huge chunk of what worked back in season 1.

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational and its season 2 premiere on NBC?

Do you think Alec and Rose will be reunited right away? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

