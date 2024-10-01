Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 3: ‘A Chill Rain’

Are you ready to check out Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 3 on Fox? The show has laid out the foundation at this point. Now, the task comes down to making sure you deliver on that time and time again.

On paper, we recognize that the premise for the show may not be some sort of intentional shock to the system. You’ve got a quaint setting, some familiar actors, and then a new case every week. Sure, we are well-aware that this is one of those shows that could make you feel like everyone in this town dies, but that’s no different from what you’ve seen on Murder, She Wrote or a number of other similar series over the years. As a matter of fact, you can argue that this is a pretty intrinsic part of the genre.

So what will make Murder in a Small Town episode 3 distinct on some level? Go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Zoe Strachan, a resident of Gibson, is confronted by her estranged brother Benjamin, who claims to be in financial trouble. When a dead body that matches Benjamin’s description is discovered, Alberg begins the search for the killer in the all-new “A Chill Rain” episode of Murder in a Small Town airing Tuesday, October 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-103) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Now, the question here becomes whether or not this is a show that will perform solidly enough in the ratings for the entirety of the season. It managed to get off to a decent-enough start, at least when it comes to what Fox probably expected from it going into the premiere. If it draws those numbers the whole way through, it may have a chance at sticking around! Due to it having a fairly-small main cast, we actually do think that it will be easier to afford long-term than a lot of other network dramas.

