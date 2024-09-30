The Summit episode 2 air date, plan ahead for CBS

Following what you had a chance to see with The Summit premiere on CBS tonight, of course you should wonder about episode 2!

Of course, this is where the schedule starts to get a little bit complicated. After all, tonight’s airing of the Manu Bennett hosted reality competition show is more of an appetizer than the main course, meaning that you will be waiting a good while for almost everything else.

Now, you could argue that The Summit episode 2 should be airing in its normal Wednesday timeslot in a few days, but that’s not actually going to happen. Here is what the network had to say on the subject in a release:

An encore of THE SUMMIT premiere episode will now air Wednesday, Oct. 2 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), following the previously scheduled sneak peek premiere airing Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET/8:30-10:00 PM, PT). THE SUMMIT episode two will now air Wednesday, Oct. 9 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT). The final two episodes will now air Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 4 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT).

Just from reading all of this alone, it should be abundantly clear to almost everyone what the general plan here is: Working in order to ensure that the show gets off to the greatest start humanly possible. This is a network that has tried and tried again to find a hit on par with Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. Sure, they managed to have a modest amount of success with Tough as Nails but at the same time, nothing that is anywhere near close as some of their bigger hits. This could be an opportunity, especially since at least it brings you a lot of the similar outdoor vibes. Also, you do have at least a certain amount of strategy thrown in here.

For now, we’ll have to wait a good few weeks here in order to properly gauge just how well The Summit is doing in terms of viewership.

What do you most want to see moving into The Summit season 1 over at CBS?

