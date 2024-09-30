The Chi season 7 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Chi season 7 at some point between now and the end of the fall?

Well, there are of course a number of different things that we can talk about here, with the biggest one being the fact that the show is officially coming back; not only that, but filming’s been actively going on for a while! We tend to think that there is potential for a lot of eventful stuff to happen in the next chapter, even if things are going to look different. In the wake of what happened to Douda at the end of last season, how can they not? He was hardly the most likely character in the world, but he also offered up a certain measure of consistency. You knew what to expect when he was out there, especially when it came to what Emmett and others are fighting against. There is a chance that things could be so much better for some of the characters … but there’s a chance that there could also be a turn for the worse.

Let’s get back to the subject of premiere dates for a moment — is there a chance that we’re going to be learning more about that this fall? We’d love to imagine that this could be the case, but we tend to think that for now, it’s a little unlikely. Remember that the second part of season 7 just wrapped airing in June, and it feels like to soon of a turnaround to expect to see it back moving into May. We tend to think that the more realistic expectation right now is that the show comes back in the spring or the summer and if that happens, there’s a chance that we will get an announcement early next year.

Despite some of the changes (remember, we’ve also lost Rob), we tend to think the tone of The Chi will be the same. This is a series that will be intense and gritty, with some hope mixed in to a lot of tough times.

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 7 when it eventually premieres?

