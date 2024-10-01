Is High Potential new tonight on ABC with season 1 episode 3?

Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? Given that there have only been two episodes of the series to have aired so far, it makes sense to want to keep that momentum going for as long as you possibly can.

However, some real-life events are causing the network to go off on a Detour, at least for the week. Due to the Vice-Presidential Debate, the Kaitlin Olson series is on an early hiatus and the idea here is to bring to back on Tuesday, October 8 with something more.

If you want to see more of what’s actually ahead here, we can give you the synopsis for not just episode 3, but what is also coming up here after the fact:

Episode 3, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrel” – Morgan’s intellect and cleaning experience prove useful when the detectives are called to a hotel room murder scene, eventually uncovering the victim’s many cons. Morgan navigates Ava’s dating while Soto reveals details about Roman’s disappearance.

Episode 4, “Survival Mode” – Morgan is excited to get her official LAPD badge despite Karadec’s reluctance. The detectives work tirelessly on an emotional missing children case, which hits close to home for Morgan and sends her mind into overdrive.

Will the hiatus hurt the show?

You could easily argue that but, at the same time, we tend to think that the larger goal here is simply that you find a way to convince people to stream the episodes on Hulu in this age of streaming. There are two things that High Potential clearly has going for it, whether it be a big-name star here in Olson from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or the genre. We know that these lighthearted crime procedurals are easy to get people on board with, as there is a reason that Will Trent has already proven to be as successful as it’s been since its arrival.

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 1 episode 3, let alone episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







