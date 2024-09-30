Futurama season 13 premiere date hopes over at Hulu

Following the season 12 finale, do you want to know a little bit more about a Futurama season 13 premiere? What about what all could be coming?

The first thing that is worth noting is that 100%, there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to the upcoming batch of episodes. It was actually confirmed a little while ago that there will be more episodes of the show on the way. There are actually twenty more that have been ordered, and they will be split into a season 13 and 14.

So when it comes to season 13 proper, the easiest assumption to make here is that you will see them in either the spring or summer of next year. If you are Hulu, you probably want the show gone for long enough that viewers miss it, though also not so long that people forget. There is also a lot of value that comes with consistency, as there is something to be said for having new installments constantly on the air at the same exact time.

As for what the story is going to be moving into the next chapter, we know that there’s no real need for the producers to tell some overarching story that lasts over every episode. Sure, there could be some more milestones for Fry and Leela, but we tend to think that the bread and butter here is going to be the show finding a way to ensure that there are some more funny and fairly-topical stories coming up. This is what they do best, so why veer away from that now?

Provided that Futurama continues to be successful next season, don’t be shocked if a season 15 or 16 is ordered at some point next year. Since it takes a while to produce these episodes, you want to give yourselves a good bit of time in advance to prepare.

What do you most want to see entering Futurama season 13?

Are there any stories that you are especially excited for? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

