The Traitors season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Are we going to get an update on The Traitors season 3 at some point over the course of the fall? Obviously, we’d love that. The cast for the Peacock series has been out there for a good while already and by all accounts, it looks to be pretty darn incredible. Also add to this the fact that it took home multiple Emmys earlier this year, and you can understand why the show is riding high like never before.

Filming for the latest batch of episodes has been done for months; with that, why not go ahead and announce a premiere date? What is everyone waiting on?

Well, here is some of what we can say: Peacock seems to be fond of having the show out in January, and we do understand the primary reason for it. This is a way for them to ensure that they don’t run up against some other big competition shows like Survivor, and they can dominate more of the spotlight. It’s why we think there’s a good chance that you will get a premiere date revealed this fall, and it is really just a matter of when the folks at the streaming service want to make the announcement happen.

By December, meanwhile, we are eager to get a full trailer for what is coming up — personally, we’re hoping that some high-profile contestants make it far, but also that there are some unexpected people put as the Traitors. If there’s any real critique you can offer for the second season, it is that some of the choices made by production were a little bit obvious. This is still a format that is pretty early on its lifespan, so we certainly think that a number of things will shift and evolve over time.

