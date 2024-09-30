All American: Homecoming season 4: Why isn’t it happening?

In the event you were not aware already, tonight’s new All American: Homecoming episode serves as the series finale. We have reached the end of the road..

Is it easy to feel bad about that? Let’s just say that a thousand percent, the answer to this is yes. This is a show that could have still had a lot left to give creatively, but the end of the road here has to be tied significantly to where it stood within an ever-changing TV landscape.

For those who are unaware, All American: Homecoming is one of the few scripted shows left on The CW from a previous era where it was not owned by Nexstar. Another one in Superman & Lois is premiering its final episodes later this year and, beyond that, you also have another season of All American proper coming down the road with a rebooted cast. The network has changed radically under new leadership, and basically that means that they are now looking to emphasize co-productions with other partners as a means of saving money.

So while tonight may mark the end of the spin-off, who knows what the future holds? It is possible that a character or two turns up on the flagship show at some point. Also, there is a reasonably good chance that this franchise emerges years down the road in some other form. You never know these days! The biggest thing that we’ll be forever cognizant of is the fact that these shows have historically done well on Netflix, which is ironically where more of this age range seems to be watching television at this point. We know that The CW long coveted younger viewers, but they are shifting more and more at this point to trying to capture people in a similar crowd to other networks.

