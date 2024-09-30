Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Kick Out’

Next week Fox is going to deliver to you Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 4 — so what can we say about it at this point?

Well, we tend to think that this is around when the show is going to start showing whether or not it is meant to go the distance. This is a really key point in the run for maintaining an audience, especially with the numbers fluctuating as much as they have. Of course the ratings got off to a great start following the series premiere, but that is when it had a pretty huge lead-in via the NFL. That changed pretty drastically when it aired on its normal timeslot last week.

Moving forward, we can at least tell you that there’s going to be anther dramatic rescue — not only that, but someone who may be familiar with the beach and the waves in Ian Anthony Dale. After all, he was a big part of Hawaii Five-0 for some time.

To get a few more details on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

A morning hangout on the beach almost turns deadly for a group of college kids when two of them get trapped in a collapsed sandpit. Meanwhile at sea, Sonny, Will, and Laka race to rescue people stranded after a shark attack. During a rescue, Em catches the attention of Fire Captain Sean Harimoto (guest star Ian Anthony Dale), and Will learns if he made the cut for the firefighter job he has been pursuing. Hina makes a move with Kainalu, and Sonny attends Zion’s memorial fundraiser and attempts to reconnect with his sister for the first time since the funeral in the all-new “Kick Out” episode of Rescue: HI-Surf airing Monday, Oct 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-104) (TV-14 L,S,V)

Above all else, we just tend to think that it benefits this show greatly to highlight the escapism. We’ll just have to wait and see how much they choose to do that.

What do you most want to see moving into Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 4 over on Fox?

Do you plan on sticking with the show for a while? Be sure to share right now in the comments!

