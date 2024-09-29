A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there something more that we can say this fall regarding a premiere date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at HBO? Well, for starters, we know that the show is set presumably for some point next year — it is mostly just a matter of when.

First and foremost, let’s start off here with a reminder that the odds of getting a specific date this fall are pretty much close to zero. As great as it would be, we also just don’t think that it’s going to happen. The more likely scenario is that we’re going to hear more about the show’s future moving into the spring.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In the end, our expectation is that this Game of Thrones prequel is going to be coming around next summer, mostly because of the fact that there are two shows at this point clearly set for the spring. You’ve got the much-anticipated second season of The Last of Us and then also The White Lotus season 3. The order in which the two shows will air remains to be seen, but that does not matter so much as the fact that they are both on the way.

For those who have not heard too much about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms just yet, this is the series based on the Dunk and Egg stories from George R.R. Martin. We know that the author has poured on the praise for the subject so far and even visited the set; with that, you have to hope that he’s got a far different perspective on this here than what he did the second season of House of the Dragon, which wrapped a little earlier this summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms right now

What do you most want to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO, regardless of when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







