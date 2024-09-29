Moonflower Murders episode 4 spoilers: A secret relationship?

Are you curious to learn more about what’s ahead on Moonflower Murders episode 4? First and foremost, we have a big update: We’re at the halfway point of the season! From here on out, don’t you think that all the storylines are going to ramp up in some big way?

The first important thing that we should note entering this episode is that you are going to see Susan have a few notable interactions over the course of it, especially when it comes to Alan’s ex-partner and someone who could drop a few new clues. In general, clues will be dropped and pieces will start to come together. Does that mean that all of the answers are going to be here over the course of this? Hardly. This is going to take a little more time for everything to come together.

Below, you can check out the full Moonflower Murders episode 4 synopsis with a few more details on what is ahead:

Susan meets with Alan’s ex-partner, who tells her that Alan knew Frank quite well. He also tells Susan that Frank had a relationship with a sex worker named Leo which could be a clue. In “Atticus Pünd Takes The Case,” Algernon discovers that Leonard and Samantha have received a large sum of money and have been concealing it from him. He threatens Leonard to share the money with him.

What makes this show special is of course the dual-narrative structure that you have, but also the performances at the same time. This is a pretty unique time to be Lesley Manville in general, given that in addition to doing this show, she also does have Grotesquerie over on FX. These two roles could not be any more different and really, we tend to think that this is a part of what makes them so fun, right?

Well, at the very least, this is what we tend to think…

