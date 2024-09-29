Ridley season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Hollow Tree’ conclusion

As you prepare to see Ridley season 2 episode 4 on PBS next week, the main name of the game here is closure — and 100%, it is coming. This installment is going to bring you closure to the saga of “The Hollow Tree,” which we are going to see kick off tonight. This is a mystery that is complicated, but what makes this even tougher is the presence of another dead body. Things are going to get worse before they get better.

Then again, if you love mysteries that make you question almost everything, this could be it and then some.

Below, you can check out the full Ridley season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Ridley’s investigation into the body found in a hollow tree leads him to suspect different men in the victim’s life. When another body is found murdered, with links to disgraced ex-copper Jean Dixon, the pressure builds to find the killer.

What is happening with Jean Dixon?

Well, let’s just make things clear: Don’t draw any assumption for now. This is one of those shows that does tend to twist things around and subvert various expectations.

If there is one more thing that we can say entering this particular episode, it is that we’re almost to the halfway point of the season. Moving forward from here on out, the cases are going to get increasingly tricky — and Ridley’s own past and personal life could be thrown into the mix at this point.

As for whether or not there is going to be a third season, let’s just go ahead and say this: We’re cautiously optimistic. This is a format that a lot of viewers love all over the world, and we also think that more and more viewers could still find it! There is a reason why there are so many murder mysteries on the air in general!

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Ridley season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







