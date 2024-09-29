SEAL Team season 7 episode 10 preview: The series finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see SEAL Team season 7 episode 10 next week, we are heading firmly into the belly of the beast.

More than likely, a good many of you know that this is the series finale. That is a hard thing to both digest and accept, even if we have had a good while at this point in order to prepare for it. We’ve recognized for some time that a show like this can only last so long; also, it really should only last so long. These are jobs that are really difficult to keep for decades on end and the longer it goes at this point, the more it would feel unrecognizable from what it was in the early years.

So what will the focus be for this final SEAL Team? At the end of episode 9, it was pretty clear that Jason was going it alone and in many ways, is now separated from his team. This is going to be where he is willing to put everything on the line, and he could end up dying as a result of it. There is a “one last ride” feeling in the air, and that inherently will amplify the stakes for everyone.

While there is almost certainly going to be a ton of action within the series finale, let’s not gloss over the fact that we could see a handful of other elements here, as well. We really hope that we do get some moments where characters make it home and start to plan more for their future. Perhaps more than almost any other show out there, we’d love a small time jump to where they all are in the future, perhaps continuing to make the world a better place — even if it is in a slightly different form.

