Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 2 return date

Is Matlock new tonight at CBS? Given that last Sunday served as the epic debut for the Kathy Bates series, why not hope for more?

After all, we would argue that the series premiere is one of the best that we’ve seen for a network show in a good while. At first, the writers suckered you in with a story that seemed to be about a sweet older woman getting back into the workforce as an attorney, one who just so happened to have the same last name as a famous TV character. However (spoiler alert), the end of the pilot indicated that Madeline Matlock was largely a creation; instead, Bates’ character is infiltrating the firm to get revenge for the death of her daughter, and will stop at nothing to make this happen.

Unfortunately, after such a great premiere the show is going to be on pause for a little while. Season 1 episode 2 is not airing until Thursday, October 17, which is when the series is going to settle into its normal timeslot. For more on what the story is going to be there, check out the synopsis below:

“Rome, in a Day” – As Matty settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia and the aptly nicknamed “Team You Three” (Matty, Billy and Sarah) take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he’s been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian disagree on a parenting matter, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While there is going to be a ton of tension around whether or not Matty can solve the case, the real drama here is how long she can keep her secret about what she is really up to. The longer this all goes, the more difficult it could be, right? That’s at least how we see things at present.

Related – See more of what the Matlock EP said about the twist after the premiere

What do you most want to see on Matlock when the show returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







