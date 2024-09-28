Ghosts season 4 key art brings the ghosts to dinner

While you wait for the Ghosts season 4 premiere to arrive on CBS come October 17, why not celebrate with the new key art?

If you look above, you can see the newly-released image of Sam and Jay sitting down for dinner, where they are of course surrounded by a number of the show’s famous spirits. we are not out to say that anything within this image is a surprise, mostly because it isn’t. Yet, the setting over dinner is a reminder of what Sam has been working on at Woodstone and the gradual evolution of the series since the very beginning.

While everyone in this key art appears to be happy, here is where we give you a reminder that it is certainly not going to be that way for all of these characters in the early going. The new season is going to begin in the aftermath of that absolutely bonkers cliffhanger, one where Isaac’s future was thrown into jeopardy thanks to the presence of Patience. This is going to continue to be a huge narrative through at least the premiere, as evidenced by the synopsis:

“Patience” – While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Throughout this season, it is our expectation that a lot of the ghosts are going to continue to get a spotlight — beyond that, though, we’re also going to have a chance to explore more ghost powers. This has always been one of the funnier network TV shows out there, so we hope it lives up to that still.

What are you most eager to see entering the Ghosts season 4 premiere at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







