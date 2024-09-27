Chucky canceled at Syfy; no season 4 on the way

Chucky is known for killing off — unfortunately, today we are here to mourn the end of the show itself.

According to a report from TVLine, the horror series (which is of course based on the movies) has been canceled after three seasons. Here is what creator Don Mancini had to say in a statement:

“I’m heartbroken over the news that Chucky won’t be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have … I’d like to thank UCP/SYFY/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky’s cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS comes back.”

The latter part of it is almost certainly true — this character will almost certainly come back in some capacity down the road.

As for the end of the show…

Unfortunately, we have to say that this is hardly some sort of jaw-dropping surprise. Remember that a ton of shows these days only tend to last for a few years, and that is especially true on cable. Even before the streaming era Syfy had been known to cancel a number of shows far ahead of when viewers wanted it to happen.

We do think one of the reasons why there was such a campaign to save Chucky was because of just how relentless the titular killer doll was in some of his pursuits. This is one of those rare shows that is unabashedly itself and is not afraid to be bloody or shocking. It had fun in its own twisted way, and it did manage to get away with quite a lot for basic cable. A lot of shows these days do not even get three seasons so in that sense, we suppose that we can be grateful with where things are.

