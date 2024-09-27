Black Cake canceled at Hulu; no season 2 coming

Almost a full year after the first season, we finally have confirmation on the future of Black Cake — and alas, it’s not great news.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, there is not going to be another season of the drama series at Hulu. Behind the scenes, the report notes that the show’s fate had been sealed for some time, but there was some brief chatter that Netflix was considering picking the show up.

So why didn’t that happen? Well, by and large moving a series from one provider to another is a really difficult thing to pull off, mostly because of rights issues and a number of business considerations that are tricky to describe. It is often easier to move a show from a broadcast network to streaming, but even that is not always an easy thing to do, either.

In the end, the sad truth is that shows at streaming services do often find themselves canceled for a number of reasons in an extremely crowded landscape. It can be hard to stand out from the pack and at the same time, shows are also increasingly expensive. (Granted, we’re not talking about one here that has a cast full of big names, or one that requires some sort of absolutely insane amount of time in post production. Why did things have to end this way when you consider these factors?)

In the wake of this cancellation…

Well, there are two other things that we hope for at the moment. One of them is that Hulu does not stray from telling important and unique stories; another is that the cast and crew here continue to land some other great gigs. We don’t want to see anyone involved in Black Cake hurt long-term because of this cancellation! We know that TV can be an incredibly tough business.

