How to Die Alone season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the season 1 finale today at Hulu, is there a chance at a How to Die Alone season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the road now?

If you have not heard too much about the Natasha Rothwell comedy yet, we understand — mostly because there are so many shows out there at this point and by virtue of that, not many ways for any of them to stand out from the crowd. Yet, we do think that this one is worth checking out — and the logline below gives you a better sense of what it’s all about:

“How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

If you saw Rothwell on The White Lotus, this is a chance to see her take on a totally different role — also, given the amount of people who actually go to an airport, we’re shocked that there have not been more shows out there about their employees.

So where do things stand moving forward?

At the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for a How to Die Alone season 2. Yet, simultaneously that does not mean that the show’s future is dead in the water. The streaming service is likely to spend the next several weeks working to figure out whether or not they want to bring the show back, and they will use a lot of different metrics to try and figure that out. A part of this will be total viewership, but that’s one one piece of the equation! They are also going to look heavily at how much to series costs and beyond that, how many people watched the entirety of the story from start to finish.

