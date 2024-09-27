Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Rubina’s move against Chelsie

It only took 74 days, but today in the Big Brother 26 house, there are attempts to try and go after Chelsie. As for whether or not it will work, that is a totally different story.

As we’ve said for a good month-plus now, Chelsie is easily the best player this season and it’s not even close. While her game hasn’t necessarily been a no-hitter, she’s still done enough already to easily be a top ten winner all-time with her strategic and social dominance. Here’s the thing, though — even if you are rooting for Chelsie, the game is more fun when there is an actual resistance to them. This is what made Derrick’s win so boring, and it would have made Vanessa’s game more iconic had she actually made it to final two.

Well, this morning Rubina tried to at least stage some sort of resistance against Chelsie, indicating to Makensy in their meeting that Chelsie floated her name as a possible nominee in the Double. Basically, Chelsie wanted Rubina to target Makensy so that she didn’t have to do it herself. Makensy pretty much immediately ran this information back to Chelsie, just like you would assume based on everything that we have seen from her for the vast majority of the season.

Because of Rubina’s attempt at actually saying something, Makensy is now unsure whether she or Kimo should go first — like, how dare Rubina actually try to play the game! It’s almost easy to feel bad for Makensy at this point, since she’s going to get so much flack after the game for being a puppet over the past several weeks — and she can’t even realize it no matter how hard she tries. Maybe something changes if Kimo or Rubina win the Veto and she is forced to nominate someone else; if Cam throws Chelsie under the bus, maybe something changes.

