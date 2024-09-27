Pachinko season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As you prepare to see Pachinko season 2 episode 7 over on Apple TV+ next week, brace yourself — there is a lot of drama ahead!

Also, we are almost at the end of this version of the epic tale — there are only two more episodes to go until the story is done. Or, at least done for the time being. There is no official season 3 renewal at the streaming service, and we could be waiting a while in order to get news on that. Until then, we just have to wait and see what happens with all of these characters — there could be highs and lows, but there is certainly also going to be tears.

Below, you can check out the full Pachinko season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Mr. Kim faces a difficult choice: the woman he loves or his homeland. Both Solomon and Mozasu execute ruthless plans.

Is there going to be a whole lot of closure in this episode? That’s doubtful. Regardless of whether or not the season 2 finale ties up loose ends, we have a hard time thinking that everything is going to be wrapped up now. We’re going to see Mr. Kim’s choice but then after that, a lot of the fallout that goes along with it — and that could mean some really hard and painful choices that are still on the way.

Now, here is your reminder to not just watch this show if you love it, but to recommend it to your friends! The show has started to rise slowly up the Apple TV+ viewer charts, but it does still have a ways to go before it ends up being at a spot where we feel incredibly confident about its future.

What do you most want to see moving into Pachinko season 2 episode 7 over at Apple TV+?

Meanwhile, how do you think the show compares to the first season right now? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way here soon.

