Colin From Accounts season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the premiere of season 2 today at Paramount+, is there a chance that a Colin From Accounts season 3 is going to surface?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that this is one of those shows more Americans should know about. The Australian series has found a certain measure of global success, and we certainly think that there is even more for it to grow moving forward. It stars two accomplished performers in Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, and you can see a lot of their creative vision through both seasons released so far.

If you have not seen the synopsis 2 synopsis yet, take a look below:

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life. After Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) are brought together in season one by a spontaneous nipple flash and the subsequent accident that injured the titular (no pun intended) dog, season two of the hit series opens with Ash and Gordon now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It’s the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple as they find out more about each other, for better and worse.

So is a season 3 going to happen?

Technically, nothing is confirmed at the moment. However, Dyer told What to Watch that so far in Australia, the series has been a huge hit:

“I certainly hope [more will be coming]. We heard that it got 50% more viewers than season 1 … Which is massive for that platform, and I think we’ve been told to expect a call … The call hasn’t come yet, but we are quietly confident. And season 2 ends in such a way that people will be cross!”

Of course, a sizable amount of viewership from America will help with that, but this is going to be one of those shows aided by word of mouth. The promotional budget out there is far from huge.

Do you want to see a Colin From Accounts season 3 happen at Paramount+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







