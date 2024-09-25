Women in Blue season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big season 1 finale today on Apple TV+, is there a chance that a Women in Blue season 2 is going to be coming? Or, have we reached the end of the road for this Spanish-language series already?

Well, let’s kick things off here by acknowledging the fact that there are a lot of people out there who have not even heard of this show. Consider this a symptom of the fact that the streaming service has a ton of shows, and that is without even noting the fact that there are a ton of others out there.

Below, the synopsis gives you a good sense of what this show is about.

Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) tells the story of four women who defy the ultraconservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the body count grows, María (Bárbara Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

So, will there be more?

For now, that feels very-much up in the air and at the same time, still possible. This is a series that could easily be mined for more story in different ways. Also, the words “inspired by true events” is the sort of thing that gives it a certain amount of creative flexibility.

A lot of the future for Women in Blue could depend heavily on what’s happening when it comes to the show’s global performance, coupled with how much Apple wants a wide range of programming. It is not their biggest show commercially, but is it still potentially profitable?

Do you want to see a Women in Blue season 2 happen over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

