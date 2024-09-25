Cross season 1 trailer, new details revealed at Prime Video

On November 14, Prime Video is going to be delivering their next big crime drama in Cross — want to learn more about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by noting that this is a streaming service that should be ready and eager to deliver another show in this genre, mostly because there have been so many major successes here already. Remember that Amazon has delivered the likes of Bosch and Reacher already, and both of them were adaptations with a ton of action thrown in. This show only adds further to the legacy of all of that, and we hope that Aldis Hodge and the rest of the cast delivering a lot of the heart-pounding drama that we are expecting.

For a few more details about the show now, check out the official logline:

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full trailer that further sets the stable for what all we are going to be seeing throughout the show. It looks like there is a possible serial killer in the midst, and it is our hope that Cross is able to figure this out over the course of the season. Of course, the problem for him here is that he carries with him a lot of demons, especially when it comes to the death of the woman he loved. Is that going to make solving cases for him infinitely harder? At the moment, it certainly feels like one of the stories you have to worry about.

If you are worried about getting another another show that could be canceled before too long, don’t be — after all, Cross has already been renewed for another season! Clearly, there is a lot of faith in this already.

What do you most want to see moving into Cross season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







