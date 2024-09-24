American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 4 preview

Next week on American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 4, we are hitting a pivotal point in the athlete’s life. Beyond just that, also the time in which a larger part of himself ended up being thrown into the public eye.

Through the lens of the show, the NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we don’t have to tell you how important that is for the most part. This was when Aaron had a chance to really alter the course of his life and career, especially from a financial sense. Remember that back in his time at Florida, NIL money was not a thing in the way in which it is now.

Of course, within episode 4 you are also going to see a number of reasons why his draft position was such a challenge for so many teams. See more courtesy of the American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 4 synopsis:

Aaron prepares for the NFL Draft with high hopes, but secrets from his past threaten to unravel his NFL prospects.

We said this following the premiere, but one of the biggest struggles we do have with this show by and large is the major challenge that it faces when it comes to actually informing the audience about something they are not already aware. Remember that the real-life story of Hernandez played out not that long ago, and there are so many athletes and former teammates around who can still discuss it (not that they will). His former quarterback in Tom Brady is as high-profile as ever thanks to a gig at Fox. You can say that this show is extremely well-done and it is in certain aspects; however, there are still understandably some questions about the reasons for its existence. Also, that age-old question of who it is for, given that we don’t think a lot of New England Patriots fans are going to be eager to watch it.

