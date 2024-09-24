Penelope season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 1 today on Netflix, is there a chance that a Penelope season 2 is going to happen?

If you have not heard too much about this young-adult series so far, it is hard to blame you. This is an independently-financed series that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, but has been relatively under the radar beyond that.

If you are interested in at least learning the premise behind the show (which has its fair share of fairy-tale qualities), here is some of what we can share per Tudum:

Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere, Yes Day, Aftermath) plays the title character, a 16-year-old who feels out of place in modern society and is drawn into the unknown wilderness, where she begins to form a new life for herself. Austin Abrams (Euphoria, Dash & Lily, Do Revenge) also stars as Sam; Krisha Fairchild (Krisha, Channel Zero, Freeland) as Helena; and Rhenzy Feliz (The Penguin, All Together Now, Encanto) as Peter.

As for what the future could hold here…

For now, we’ve yet to hear anything other than that Penelope is an eight-episode series with a clearly defined ending. We’ve learned not to necessarily think that one-season shows end up being that way forever, as a lot can change depending on performance and whether or not more ideas come up. For the time being, though, we are not harboring any particular aspiration or expectation that there will be more. Think of this more as a nice breath of fresh air and something a little different for its target audience. It could take off like wildfire if it becomes shared a lot on social media, but we have also learned over the years that this is one of those things really hard to predict.

At the moment, we just hope that the show provides some entertainment — and also that it is able to be discovered with so much other stuff out there.

Would you like to see a Penelope season 2 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

