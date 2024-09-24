High Potential season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The hotel case

As we get prepared to see High Potential season 1 episode 3 on ABC next week, we have a better sense of what the formula will be. Every week, we are going to see the Kaitlin Olson show bring you a slightly different case that can take advantage of some of Morgan’s skill set. There will be a little humor here, but also something deeper.

Like we said following the premiere last week, the whole objective of this show is to try and mimic the success of some of the lighthearted mystery shows of old. Think the USA blue-sky era, or even some of what ABC is doing elsewhere with Will Trent. We do think that there is a nice foundation here for a lot of entertaining stuff, but it really comes down to whether or not every case can feel special. That’s something that the next episode, titled “Dirty Rotten Scoundrel,” will look to nail on some level.

Below, you can see the full High Potential season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

Morgan’s intellect and cleaning experience prove useful when the detectives are called to a hotel room murder scene, eventually uncovering the victim’s many cons. Morgan navigates Ava’s dating while Soto reveals details about Roman’s disappearance.

Is this episode going to contain a jaw-dropper or two? That remains to be seen but for now, it feels like a clear balance between Morgan taking on a case as well as her personal life.

Remember that if you really enjoy the show 1) be sure to watch live and 2) tell your friends. It got off to a solid start in the ratings but at the same time, we wouldn’t say that it rose to the level of breakthrough hit here, either. It does feel like there is a reasonable amount of work still to be done to get viewers aware.

