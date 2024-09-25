America’s Got Talent finale: Did Richard Goodall win season 19?

Who was the winner of America’s Got Talent season 19? We have said for weeks that Richard Goodall was the clear favorite to win. It is ironic in a way that non-singers have done so well as of late on the show and yet, a singer seemed to have a clear edge.

After all, consider the following: Not only does Richard have a pretty incredible voice, but he also brings to the table something that has really been the lifeblood of the franchise for a long time now: A relatable story. We tend to think that there are a lot of people across the country that connect with him because they understand the idea of chasing a dream at any age. It is what made people like Kevin Skinner or Michael Grimm winners on the show in the past.

Of course, we’ve also seen clear favorites on this series end up not getting the title at the end of the episode — heck, we’ve seen that multiple times! Jackie Evancho on AGT is one of the most notable examples of that. Meanwhile, you could also look over at Susan Boyle on the British version of the show. If voters feel like someone is 100% safe, perhaps they won’t vote for them as much.

No matter what happens tonight, just remember that winning this show is not some instant guarantee at long-term success. Meanwhile, we’ve seen acts become stars who don’t end up winning. At a certain point, it is really just about what you do after the fact.

The top five

Sky Elements and Learnmore Jonasi were the first two acts confirmed. Richard followed them soon after. The remaining two finalists were Solange alongside Roni & Rhythm.

The final result

Learnmore finished fifth, which was somewhat of a shock since we could’ve easily saw him in the top 3. Solange, meanwhile, finished in fourth. Sky Elements were third, and that left us with Richard versus Roni & Rhythm, which felt predictable from the start.

The winner here was … Richard Goodall! He managed to pull it off, and he got an immediate hug from Heidi at the end.

