Futurama season 12 episode 10 (finale): Fry, Leela game-changer

Next week on Hulu, you are going to see the Futurama season 12 finale — which may also be the most important episode in quite some time.

Let’s just start off with the fact that this episode is titled “Otherwise,” which should be a hint of sorts to longtime fans. This appears in some ways to be a sequel to the notable episode “Meanwhile” from more than a decade ago, which of course contained an important milestone in the Fry – Leela relationship. Are the two about relive that — or, at the very least, get some additional memories from the past?

To get a few more details on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Futurama season 12 episode 10 synopsis below:

When Fry proposes to Leela, he is overcome by a near-fatal attack of déjà vu.

The fact that this attack is near-fatal is not good; otherwise (pun intended), this could be a pretty significant way to reference back to the show’s past. We already know that there are some more episodes coming beyond this one, so we don’t have to worry that this is going to be serve as some sort of series finale. Yet, it also may change certain parameters or how the story for at least these two characters plays out moving forward. We know that for a lot of animated comedies out there, you see a certain desire to keep things fairly constant. Evolution is not always required for a show like this but when it happens, we welcome it wholeheartedly.

It is ultimately exciting to see a series take some chances — even if we don’t think this is necessarily a risk that will alter the show forever, any sort of romantic milestone is worth celebrating … even if it is something that has been done before, albeit in a slightly different form.

What do you most want to see moving into Futurama season 12 episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







