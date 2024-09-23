Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 2: What’s next for Dr. Wolf?

If you enjoyed the series premiere of Brilliant Minds tonight on NBC, doesn’t it make sense sense to look to next week? The Zachary Quinto series is going to do its best to become the next great medical drama, but it remains to be seen if that is going to happen or not.

What we do at least know is this: There may be a gap in the market at the moment when it comes to shows like this. Think about it like this: The Good Doctor and New Amsterdam are over. Sure, there may be some other medical shows out there still in Grey’s Anatomy and Chicago Med, but they are so far in that it may be intimidating.

Before we go any further, let’s just share the basic logline for Brilliant Minds, as we recognize that there may not be much you are aware of:

Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, “Brilliant Minds” follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

So what about next week? Well, there is more that we can share there, as well! Go ahead and check out the full episode 2 synopsis below:

09/30/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When a high school girls’ basketball coach is faced with a debilitating illness, Dr. Wolf must help his patient reconnect with her body before it’s too late. Ericka and Dana treat a fraternity boy who sees dragons. TV-14 D

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Brilliant Minds turns out to be a success, but we know right now that it has one major thing going for it: The lead-in courtesy of The Voice. That has not helped every show under the sun, but it has helped many. Think The Irrational last season.

