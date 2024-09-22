Moonflower Murders episode 3 spoilers: A trip to London

After what you see tonight on PBS, are you eager to learn more about Moonflower Murders episode 3? There is so much to prepare for, mostly because Susan’s story is about to get so much more complicated. Of course, isn’t this also what so many people should want?

After all, one of the things that is so important about this particular show is that they get people hooked on the case almost right away. You have to live up to the original, and also draw viewers in at a time in which there are so many other options that are out there.

Below, you can check out the full Moonflower Murders episode 3 synopsis with additional insight on what lies ahead:

Susan decides to go to London to investigate what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder. DS Locke catches up with Susan and warns her to stay away from the case. In “Atticus Pünd Takes The Case,” spying, a Ponzi scheme and an affair all exposed as possible motives in the murder of Melissa James.

Just from reading that alone, you get a good reminder of just how ambitious the producers are trying to be here in taking on so much across the board. In getting back to Susan in particular, it feels like her central struggle will be trying to get some people to talk when, realistically, they may not be altogether interested in doing that. Her back is going to be up against the wall in so many ways, so what can she actually do to combat that? Rest assured, we are eager to learn something more there in due time — but we don’t think that episode 3 is going to give us all the answers right away. Why would they, given that there are reasons still for the show to be patient?

