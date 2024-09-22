Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/22?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We certainly understand if you have a certain measure of confusion, mostly because the series has been so off-and-on as of late when it comes to its schedule. After all, the show was off last week, as Oliver and much of his staff were at the Emmys.

Well, here is the good news — the late-night series is going to be back tonight! Not only that, but it is our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of episodes leading into the upcoming November election. This is one of the most important times for the series, and we do think that this timeline dictates at least some of what the coverage is going to be.

Yet, if you have also watched a lot of Oliver over the years, you’re probably aware of the fact that he’s not going to just talk exclusively about the US election. Heck, it may not even be a focus of his main segment! This is a series that does like to be unpredictable at times, and take on a lot of subjects that people are not actively talking about.

There is one programming update that you should be aware of entering the episode tonight, as you are technically not going to be seeing it start until 11:16 p.m. Eastern time. What’s the reasoning for that? Well, it is tied a great deal to the show now airing after both The Penguin and Industry, which are each running over an hour. This is how things are going to be schedule-wise for at least the next couple of weeks and then after that, Industry is over. (Yet, at the same time we’ve seen enough HBO and Last Week Tonight over the years to know that this show is going to have all sorts of strange start times.)

What are you hoping to check out moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns to HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







