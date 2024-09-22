Tulsa King season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Dwight’s court case

As we get prepared to see Tulsa King season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+ next wee, we are almost getting final conclusion to the season 1 cliffhanger.

After all, remember the following here: Sylvester Stallone’s character was arrested and as a result of that, there is still a certain amount of consequence he has to face! We’re going to find out what a lot of that is in an episode that carries with it the title of “Oklahoma v. Manfredi.” It is the perfect title for what a lot of people out there would certainly (and understandably) consider to be the main event at this particular point.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Tulsa King season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Dwight has a contentious meeting with Bill Bevilaqua and later finds out his fate in court.

Of course, we don’t tend to think that we’re going to see Dwight in a spot where he ends up locked away for some measure of time — but would it be interesting if the case ends up with him being watched far more extensively? There is some fun that could come with that, mostly because it may cause him to adjust how he handles a lot of his various business ventures. We already know that based on where things stand already, there are more challenges for him given that there are more threats around the city that know what he is up to. Tulsa may be a big city, but it’s also no New York; there are only so many big fish that can be there and make all the money that they want; rivalries are going to surface.

Then again, aren’t rivalries a part of the fun? We certainly think that there is going to be a good bit of action and comedy both as we move forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2 episode 3 over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some more updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







