Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, September 20, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that we are on the cusp now of watching the final episodes of the iconic show.

Now, we do have to come bearing the bad news: There is no new episode of the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck show on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, the plan for a while has been to make us wait until Friday, October 18 to see what is next. That has not changed at all, even if it is a hard pill to swallow.

If there is any silver lining at all to share here, it is that we are probably going to be seeing a lot more promotion for the series. Think in terms of promos, interviews, and a whole lot more. CBS is going to be invested in promoting the remainder of the show for ratings, but also in the event that they do decide to order a spin-off or something else in that vein down the line.

If you have not see the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 synopsis yet, you can see it below:

“Life Sentence” – The Reagans’ professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie’s car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it. Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman guest star on the 14th season, part two premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

