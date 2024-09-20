Survivor 47 episode 2: Who is playing too hard, too soon?

Next week is going to bring Survivor 47 episode 2 to CBS — so is there anything in particular you can expect to see here?

Well, let’s start things off here with a reminder that one tribe certainly has it worse than the others in Gata. Not only did they lose Jon Lovett at the first Tribal Council, but they also still have someone in Andy who looks to be highly combustible. We are talking here about a guy with physical strengths, but also the relative inability to keep a secret.

Unfortunately, the official CBS synopsis for Survivor 47 episode 2 does not give too much away; however, at the same time it hints that at least one person could be in trouble:

“Epic Boss Girl Move” – Castaways begin to gauge how much they can trust their tribemates. Tribes must wind their way to victory in the challenge to earn safety and fishing gear. Then, a castaway risks getting caught red-handed with important information in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:29 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Could this person end up being Andy? There are a couple of interesting ways his story could go this season. We have seen some contestants kept in spite of significant blunders; heck, Phillip back on Redemption Island made it all the way to the finale! On the flip side, Bhanu ended up making mistake after mistake last season until he was eventually booted. We’re not saying that Andy’s story will go in the same direction as either one of these players, but there is a legitimate chance that Gata does end up regretting this choice the longer the game goes along.

