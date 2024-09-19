Your Honor season 3: Is there a new reason for hope?

Is there a chance that coming up, we could actually see a Your Honor season 3 renewal happen at Showtime? Earlier this year, we wrote about how well the show performed since its arrival on Netflix, and how that could cause its original network to think more about its future.

Well, thanks to a new report from Deadline, we now have even more data to look at. This viewership info from Netflix covers from January through June, and that encompasses about just a month of viewership from the Bryan Cranston drama. (Remember that it arrived on the streamer at the end of May.)

In general, Your Honor season 2 ended up generating a solid 16.1 million viewers through the first several weeks on the service, with ten million coming from the first season alone. Now, it is worth noting that these seasons have been available on Paramount+ for a long time, but not everyone has this service. Also, the whole objective in licensing shows to Netflix is seeing what the mainstream appeal could be.

Do we think that there are going to be some discussions when it comes to the future of Your Honor down the road? Absolutely but at the same time, it is hard to imagine it happening without Cranston having an on-screen role again as Michael. Back when season 2 first aired on Showtime, he pontificated as to whether or not there was any story left to tell as the character, but was interested in staying on as a producer. A lot of time has passed, so is there a chance that something more has been figured out here? You never know, and certainly success can bring inspiration.

If nothing else, we do think that the streaming success of Your Honor serves as a strong proof-of-concept that licensing these shows out can really work.

Do you think that there should be a Your Honor season 3 at Showtime or Netflix down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates on all things TV.

